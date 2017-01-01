Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Piano Technician Mark Shengle tunes The Cleveland Orchestra's piano before the Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. Shengle has been tuning the piano twice before every performance for over 20 years. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Orchestra and guest artists Swearingen and Kelli warm up prior to their concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Conductor Rob Fisher (left) looks through a piece of music with guest artist AJ Swearingen of Swearingen and Kelli during rehearsal before the Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
(From left) Mark Dumm, Jeanne Preucil Rose, Chul-In Park and Isabel Trautwein rehearse prior to the Cleveland Orchestra's Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Piano Technician Mark Shengle uses a tuning lever to tune the Cleveland Orchestra's grand piano during the tuning session prior to the start of The Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. Shengle has been tuning the piano twice before every performance for over 20 years. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Conductor Rob Fisher directs The Cleveland Orchestra through a piece of music during their Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Large instrument cases line the walls backstage prior to The Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Thousands of music lovers fill the pavilion and the lawn to watch the Cleveland Orchestra and guest artists Swearingen and Kelli during their Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Assistant Principal Bass player Kevin Switalski (front) and Henry Peyrebrune pause for a short break during rehearsal before the Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Stickers from past tours on a violin case backstage before The Cleveland Orchestra's concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Orchestra performs for a large crowd during their Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Jayne Kelli and AJ Swearingen perform alongside The Cleveland Orchestra during the Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
The Cleveland Orchestra performs for a packed house during their Fire & Rain: Folk Anthems of the 1970s concert at Blossom Music Center on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
