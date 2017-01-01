Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hillary Clinton speaks during an unveiling postage stamps honoring the late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in Grand Central Terminal, in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Oscar de la Renta CEO Alexander Bolen, from left, Michael Bloomberg, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, U.S. Postal Service Vice President Janice Walker and journalist Anderson Cooper pose for photos at an unveiling of commemorative stamps honoring the late designer Oscar de la Renta in Grand Central Terminal, in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Hillary Clinton reacts to a comment by Michael Bloomberg during ceremonies in Grand Central Terminal where Oscar de la Renta stamps were unveiled, in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Hillary Clinton, third from right, looks at one of the Oscar de la Renta stamps unveiled during ceremonies in Grand Central Terminal, in New York, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Also in attendance is, from left, Oscar de la Renta CEO Alexander Bolen, Michael Bloomberg, Vogue Editor Anna Wintour, Clinton, U.S. Postal Service Vice President Janice Walker and journalist Anderson Cooper. Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)