This August 2012 file photo shows the massive copper-leaf European beech tree on the property at Perkins Stone Mansion. The tree is believed to be about 180-years-old and is located on the Copley Road side of the property. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wendy Hagen rides her tricycle alongside an empty swimming pool on the Perkins Stone Mansion grounds in the late 1950s. The pool was later filled in. (Photo courtesy Wendy Hagen)
Wendy Hagen is photographed next to a snowman that welcomed visitors to Perkins Stone Mansion in the early 1960's. (Photo courtesy Wendy Hagen)
John and Phyllis Hagen pose on the front porch steps of Perkins Stone Mansion in an undated photo. The Hagens were caretakers of the mansion in its early days as a museum. (Photo courtesy Wendy Hagen)
In this file photo, workers trimming the aging copper beech tree at Perkins Stone Mansion found this sweet surprise: a 57-year-old love note carved high on the trunk. The sentiment, J.T. loves P.C. 55, was found about 40 feet off the ground - exactly where it would have been carved all those years ago, city arborist Bill Hahn said.