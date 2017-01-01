Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in support of President Barack Obama, Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (AP Photo/Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Akron Deputy Mayor Dorothy Jackson signs the days speeches as former President Bill Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in support of President Barack Obama, Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (AP Photo/Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former President Bill Clinton is welcomed by the crowd as he takes the stage at a campaign rally in support of President Barack Obama, Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (AP Photo/Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, D-17th, shakes hands with former President Bill Clinton after introducing him at a campaign rally in support of President Barack Obama, Thursday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. (AP Photo/Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)