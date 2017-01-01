Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (right) cannot score under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers' Ronny Turiaf during the second quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (left) fouls Los Angeles Clippers' Caron Butler (5) during the second quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin (right) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul (3) jumps to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) during the first quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' Jamal Crawford (11) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Shaun Livingston (14) during the second quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. Crawford scored a team-high 24 points in the Clippers' 105-89 win. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters (3) passes the ball in front of Los Angeles Clippers' Ronny Turiaf (21) and Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom (7) during the second quarter on Friday in Cleveland. The Clippers won 105-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan (6) dunks the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (21) during the second quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 105-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
From left to right, Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller, Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom and Clippers' Blake Griffin battle for a loose ball during the fourth quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 105-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter on Friday, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 105-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)