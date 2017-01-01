Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (right) is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers center Ryan Hollins during the second half of their game, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 109-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Quincy Pondexter (right) and Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans chase after a loose ball during the first quarter of a game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Caron Butler (center) puts up a shot as Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol (left) and Dwight Howard defend during the second half of their game, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 109-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce (right) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards' Kevin Seraphin during the second quarter of a game in Boston, Sunday. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)