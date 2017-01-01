Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Indianapolis Colts first round draft pick Malik Hooker (center) holds a jersey with head coach Chuck Pagano (left) and general manager Chris Ballard during anews conference Friday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The room erupts around Malik Hooker (center left) still on the phone with the Indianapolis Colts, as it is announced on television that he had been selected by the Colts with the 15th pick in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday, in New Castle, Pa. (Haley Nelson/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Ohio State safety Malik Hooker escapes the grasp of Indiana running back Devonte Williams after intercepting a pass during the second half of a game, Oct. 8, 2016 in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)