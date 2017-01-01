Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Residents of Newberry Place Cohousing Community in Grand Rapids, Mich., work on drafting a history of their development, which was built in 2007. There are 20 units that share spaces like a common house for group gatherings. (Joanna Vander Plaats via AP)
Residents of Newberry Place Cohousing Community in Grand Rapids, Mich. Cohousing developments are designed to foster interaction between neighbors. The developments are generally built to be pedestrian-friendly with parking out of view. Front Porches face each other so neighbors can more easily talk. (Joanna Vander Plaats via AP)
Residents of Newberry Place Cohousing Community in Grand Rapids, Mich., as they work on drafting a history of their development, built in 2007. There are 20 units that share spaces like a common house for group gatherings. Cohousing developments are designed to foster interaction between neighbors. (Joanna Vander Plaats via AP)
Residents of Newberry Place Cohousing Community in Grand Rapids, Mich., as they vote to approve shared decisions. They vote on such things as an annual budget, expanding the development with more units or to change development bylaws. Cohousing developments are designed to foster interaction between neighbors. (Katy Kildee via AP)
Children of the Newberry Place Cohousing Community walking together to a neighborhood elementary school on the first day of the year in Grand Rapids, Mich. Cohousing developments are designed to foster interaction between neighbors. (Joanna Vander Plaats via AP)