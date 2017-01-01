Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Undated family photo of Zakareia Zak Husein, 21, who was killed during a robbery in 2015 at Premium New York Style Pizza, 380 E. Glenwood Ave, where he worked part-time while going to school. Police will annouce an arrest in the case on Thursdday morning.