Zach Edgington, a 7th grader member of the Summit Academy Steel Spartans, plays the bass drums at a Beach Party in the Akron Civic Theater lobby before the University of Akron Steel Drum Band performance on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steve Lawrie, maneuvers a carnival puppet Tan-Tan during a Beach Party in the Akron Civic Theater lobby before the University of Akron Steel Drum Band performance on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Savannah Bartlett (left) and Hannah Smith, both 7th grader members of the Summit Academy Steel Spartans, play the lead pans at a Beach Party in the Akron Civic Theater lobby before the University of Akron Steel Drum Band performance on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
