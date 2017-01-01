Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (0) shoots around New York Knicks' Amare Stoudemire (1) during the fourth quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. The Knicks won 102-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Wayne Ellington (right) passes the ball under pressure from New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (left) and Amare Stoudemire during the first quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against New York Knicks' Jason Kidd (5) during the first quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
New York Knicks' Tyson Chandler (bottom) looks for help under pressure from Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson during the first quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson dunks against the New York Knicks during the first half of a game, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
New York Knicks' Amare Stoudemire (1) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Alonzo Gee during the fourth quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. Stoudemire scored a team-high 22 points as the Knicks won 102-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' C.J. Miles (0) shoots around New York Knicks' Amare Stoudemire (1) during the fourth quarter of a game, Monday in Cleveland. The Knicks won 102-97. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)