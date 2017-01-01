Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron closer Samuel Trecaso reacts after getting the last out in a 7-6 win over Western Michigan on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron left fielder Tyler Begun makes a catch on a fly ball by Western Michigan's Vinnie Booker in the 8th inning on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. The Zips won the game 7-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron shortstop Billy Salem forces Western Michigan's Steve Bulione at second on a hit by Theo Piccirilli in the 6th inning on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Mattt Larocca is tagged out by Western Michigan catcher Brett Sunde in the 5th inning on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. The Zips won the game 7-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron shortstop Matt Rembielak is airborne as he follows his throw to put out Western Michigan's Andrew Sohn at first base in the second inning on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. The Zips won the game 7-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron third baseman Matt Larocca tags out Western Michigan's Vinnie Booker while attempting a steal on Friday at Lee Jackson Field, in Akron. The Zips won the game 7-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)