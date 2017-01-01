Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Duke's Quinn Cook (2) drives to the basket as Ohio State's Sam Thompson (12) defends during the first half of a game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke's Josh Hairston (left) and Mason Plumlee struggle for possession against Ohio State's Amir Williams (center) during the first half of a game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke's Tyler Thornton (3) guards Ohio State's Lenzelle Smith Jr. (32) during the first half of a game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke's Seth Curry (30) drives to the basket against Ohio State's Amir Williams (23) during the first half of a game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke fans reach for Ohio State's Aaron Craft (4) as he waits to put the ball into play during the first half of a game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Boise State's Derrick Marks (left) tries to get around teammate Ryan Watkins (0) and Creighton's Gregory Echenique (right) during the first half of a game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Boise State's Jeff Elorriaga (11) drives past Creighton's Grant Gibbs (10) during the first half of a game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Michigan State's Keith Appling (11) shoots over Miami's Reggie Johnson (42) in the half of a game, Wednesday in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Michigan State's Branden Dawson (22) dunks against Miami's Reggie Johnson (right) in the first half of a game on Wednesday in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)