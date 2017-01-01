Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Georgetown's L.J. Peak (0) tries to gets a shot past Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) and Darryl Reynolds (45) during the second half Tuesday in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 75-64. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Alabama forward Donta Hall (35) reaches for a rebound between South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Justin McKie (20) during the first half Tuesday in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)