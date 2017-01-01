Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Duke's Mason Plumlee (5) shoots over Miami's Julian Gamble (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Coral Gables, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Miami's Reggie Johnson (42) and Miami's Rion Brown, left, apply pressure on Duke's Mason Plumlee (5) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Coral Gables, Fla., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) prepares to shoot against Miami's forward/center Julian Gamble (45) and Kenny Kadji, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Coral Gables, Fla., Wednesday (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Indiana's Cody Zeller (40) and Penn State's Sasa Borovnjak (21) and D.J. Newbill (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of a game, Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State's D.J. Newbill (2) shoots against Indiana's Cody Zeller during the first half of a game, Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana's Victor Oladipo (4) and Penn State's D.J. Newbill (2) go for a loose ball during the second half of a game, Wednesday in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 72-49. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)