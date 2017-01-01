Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
USC forward Chimezie Metu (4) is pressured by Arizona State forward Andre Adams (12) and guard Shannon Evans II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Louisville's Deng Adel (22) puts a shot up past the defense of Syracuse's Taurean Thompson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 88-68. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice, left, drives against Michigan State's Cassius Winston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) passes around Xavier's Malcolm Bernard (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Butler's Kelan Martin (30) drives against Xavier's Malcolm Bernard (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. Butler won 88-79. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Cincinnati guard Troy Caupain (10) hangs onto the ball as Central Florida guard A.J. Davis (3) and Central Florida guard B.J. Taylor (1) try to pry it loose during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Central Florida won 53-49. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives the ball past Maryland guard Kevin Huerter in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Louisville's Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a shot past the defense of Syracuse's Tyler Roberson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 88-68. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)