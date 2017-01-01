Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) looks to pass past Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig (24) during the second half of a game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday in Washington. Wisconsin won 76-48. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter (3) reaches for the loose ball with Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) behind him, during the second half of a game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday in Washington. Wisconsin won 76-48. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ (22) goes to the basket against Northwestern center Barret Benson (left) during the first half of a game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (10) dunks against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) during the first half of a game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturda in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) and Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (right) go for a loose ball during the first half of a game in the Big Ten tournament, Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)