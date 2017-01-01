Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Syracuse's Brandon Triche (20) and Dajaun Coleman vie for the loose ball against Princeton during the second half in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday. Syracuse won 73-53. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
Syracuse's Brandon Triche (right) scores against Princeton during the second half in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday. Syracuse won 73-53. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
Morehead State coach Sean Woods (left) gives pointers to Chad Posthumus during the first half against Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Morehead State's Milton Chavis (right) pulls down a rebound next to Kentucky's Nerlens Noel (3) and Kyle Wiltjer (33) during the second half in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday. Kentucky won 81-70. (AP Photo/James Crisp)