Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops is dunked by Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon (25) and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo late the second half of the Sugar Bowl against Auburn, Monday,. Oklahoma won 35-19. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Oklahoma wide receiver Dede Westbrook (11) scores a touchdown against Auburn defensive back Stephen Roberts (14) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Monday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)