Stanford running back Bryce Love, right, shrugs off North Carolina safety Dominiqie Green in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)
North Carolina safety Dominiquie Green keeps Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett out of the end zone during the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)
Stanford tight end Kaden Smith, left, and offensive tackle A.T. Hall celebrate with the Sun Bowl trophy after the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Friday, Dec., 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)
Stanford safety Dallas Lloyd, center, celebrates his interception and touchdown with teammates Kevin Palma (44) and Joey Alfieri (32) in the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Friday, Dec., 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)