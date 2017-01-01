Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Louisville center fielder Logan Taylor catches a fly ball hit by Texas A&M's Hunter Coleman in the third inning of a College World Series game Sunday in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Louisville outfielders Josh Stowers (25), Logan Taylor (center) and Colin Lyman (right) celebrate at the end of an College World Series game against Texas A&M Sunday in Omaha, Neb. Louisville won 8-4. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Louisville pitcher Brendan McKay throws against Texas A&M in the first inning of an College World Series game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Texas A&M pitcher Corbin Martin reacts as he is replaced in the third inning of a College World Series game against Louisville in Omaha, Neb., Sunday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)