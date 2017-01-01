Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Michael Walkowiec won a blue ribbon at the Canfield Fair for his egg depicting the Last Supper. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)
Delia Walkowiec sketches a traditional pysanky design in pencil on a raw egg. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)
Emily Jackson (left) and Delia Walkowiec apply wax to their eggs. Pysanky eggs are dyed in stages from light to dark, with wax applied between dye baths to protect the color beneath. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)
Akron Beacon Journal columnist Mary Beth Breckenridge takes a crack at decorating Ukranian pysanky eggs. (Photo courtesy Michael Walkowiec)
Mary Beth Breckenridge's pysanky egg after its final, black dye bath. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)
Mary Beth Breckenridge's finished pysanky. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)
Vibrant pysanky fill a bowl displayed at Michael and Crystal Walkowiec's home in Boardman. (Mary Beth Breckenridge/Akron BeaconJournal)