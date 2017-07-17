Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Friends and strangers leave flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, of Australia, Monday, July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing Damond. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
A makeshift memorial is left at the scene where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, Monday, July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing Diamond. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
This undated photo provided by Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com shows Justine Damond, of Sydney, Australia, who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Authorities say that officers were responding to a 911 call about a possible assault when the woman was shot. (Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com via AP)
ADDS NAME OF WOMAN KILLED - A crowd gathers to remember Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia, who was shot and killed late Saturday by police, Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
ADDS NAME OF WOMAN KILLED - A memorial to aJustine Damond, from Sydney, Australia, who was shot and killed late Saturday by police, is seen Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)