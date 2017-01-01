Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Daniel Huggins places a family photo at the Fultz Street home where his uncle, aunt and and cousins perished in a fire on Monday. Family and community members held a candlelight vigil and prayer to remember the 7 family members who died on Fultz Street on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Family members Pastor Tony Huggins (left), Tyennys Huggins, and Brittany Boggs listen to speakers during a vigil and prayer to remember 7 family members who died on at their Fultz Street house in a Monday morning fire on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tyennys Huggins (facing camera) is comforted at his Fultz Street home where his father, mother, and siglings perished in a fire on Monday. Family and community members held a candlelight vigil and prayer to remember the 7 family members who died on Fultz Street on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan asks a gathering to lay a hand on each other and come together for the family who perished in a Monday house fire that killed 7 on Fultz Street on Monday. Family and community members gathered for a candlelight vigil and prayer to remember 7 family members who died on Fultz Street on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan places a bouquet of flowers in the front yard of a Fultz Street home where 7 family members perished in a house fire on Monday. A candlelight vigil and prayer was held to remember 7 family members who died on Fultz Street on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)