2017 Pizza Oven Charities kickoff event

Georgia DiPietro of Canton (center), is joined by her grandson Sal DiPietro (left) of Canton and her son Jerry DiPietro at the Pizza Oven Charities 2017 Kick off Event Friday at the Canton Civic Center in Canton. Guests enjoyed an evening of refreshments and dancing to the music of La Flavour and Jimmy & the Soul Blazers Proceeds from the event benefit the Canton Ex-Newsboys Charities which provides shoes and clothing to needy children. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)