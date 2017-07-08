Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The H League A's head down South Hawkins Ave. in a 1955 Chevy truck for the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
West Akron Indians' Sam Zayed 9, tosses the ball to himself while walking in the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on South Hawkins Ave. on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bailey Beacham 4, gathers candy as participants of the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade pass by on South Hawkins Ave. on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pirates second baseman Scott Sharp'e gets ready for the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on South Hawkins Ave. on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone High School sophomore tuba player Jackson Gerber rests after marching in the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on South Hawkins Ave. on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carolyn Robinson and her daughter Cassie Robinson 2, get candy from participants in the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on South Hawkins Ave. on Saturday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)