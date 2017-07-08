All CATEGORIES
The H League A's head down South Hawkins Ave. in a 1955 Chevy truck for the West Akron Baseball League 60th Anniversary Parade on Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

odnumbers09 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
At least 57 Summit County residents overdosed this week; Beacon Journal/Ohio.com launches effort to share weekly updates on area’s opioid crisis - 9:20 AM

At least 57 Summit County residents turned up in Ohio emergency rooms June 30 through July 6 after likely overdosing on opiates.

narcan09cut_01
Akron Public Schools moving to get Narcan in middle, high schools
akron fatal
Man killed in one-vehicle accident in Akron
baseball09_07
Sweet Life: West Akron Baseball League marks 60 years of tradition with cheers, candy and a neighborhood parade - 9:09 AM
Two people killed in motorcycle accident in Copley Township
baseball09_07
Sweet Life: West Akron Baseball League marks 60 years of tradition with cheers, candy and a neighborhood parade - 9:09 AM
tribe09_06
Ryan Lewis: What went right and what didn’t: A look at the 2017 Indians heading into the All-Star break
flooring09cut_01
National Design Mart in Medina County becomes regional destination for do-it-yourselfers

