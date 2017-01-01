Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Canton attorney Daivid Dingwell is reflected in a photo of the Ross County Courthouse in Chillicothe which is on display at the Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography on Wednesday in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Canton attorney Daivid Dingwell talks about his photo of the Wooster courthouse that hangs with his collection of Ohio courthouse photos on display at the Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography on Wednesday in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carroll County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Clinton County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Coshocton County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Franklin County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Lucas County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Morgan County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
The Moyer Center in Columbus. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Muskingum County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Pickaway County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Ross County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Stark County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Summit County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
Trumbull County Courthouse. (Photo courtesy David Dingwell)
The Stark County Courthouse, which is celebrating its bicentennial on Wednesday in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stone work around a exterior window at the Stark County Courthouse, which is celebrating its bicentennial on Wednesday in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A stained glass window in the Stark County Courthouse, which is celebrating its bicentennial on Wednesday, in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
