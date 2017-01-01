All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Canton attorney Daivid Dingwell is reflected in a photo of the Ross County Courthouse in Chillicothe which is on display at the Joseph Saxton Gallery of Photography on Wednesday in Canton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)

MORE FROM OHIO.COM

Two people killed in motorcycle accident in Copley Township

COPLEY TWP.: Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Collier Road and Knox Boulevard.

patrick07cut_1
Radio star Matt Patrick stopping cancer treatments, leaving future “up to God”
UPDATE: Akron SWAT officers on scene at North Hill residence for two hours after evicted man refuses to leave
kenmore07_07
Residents fear drive-by shooting is latest escalation in three-year dispute among Kenmore neighbors
webfireromig06_2
Fire shuts down Romig Road in Akron
MORE FROM OHIO.COM >

EDITORS' PICKS

tribe07_03 Tony Dejak - AP
Indians 11, Padres 2: Indians break out of offensive slump, Josh Tomlin delivers a gem in win over Padres

CLEVELAND: If the Indians could have painted a picture of what they have been trying to accomplish during a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, Thursday night’s game probably wouldn’t be too far from what would have ended up on the canvas.

goodpark07cut_1
Amateur golf: Wayne County boys, Stark County girls top the leaderboard as Good Park Junior Tournament heads into final round
Just-traded Jamal Crawford interested in Cavaliers after Hawks’ buyout
kenmore07_07
Residents fear drive-by shooting is latest escalation in three-year dispute among Kenmore neighbors
patrick07cut_1
Radio star Matt Patrick stopping cancer treatments, leaving future “up to God”

MOST POPULAR

Prev Next