Cattle Baron’s Ball draws 400 ‘cowboys’

CLEVELAND: The Browns can’t keep their quarterbacks healthy, and the trend does not reflect well on the offensive line.

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower blitzed between center John Greco and right guard Alvin Bailey without being blocked and crushed rookie quarterback Cody Kessler as the Browns tried to run a screen pass to the right on second-and-12 from their 10-yard line Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kessler suffered an injury in his chest and rib area when he absorbed the hit and landed on his right side with 1:20 left in the first quarter of the Browns’ 33-13 loss to the Patriots.