Community activist Muriel Walker, first black nurse hired at Akron hospital, dies at 89

T.J, Scott said he felt like the proverbial “kid in the candy store” Friday morning as this year’s Cleveland Auto Show prepared to open to the public.

The 66-year-old Brunswick Hills resident arrived at the I-X Center for a news conference involving a union-manufacturing-environmental group alliance. He’s vice president of Steelworkers Local 979, which represents about 2,000 hourly workers at steelmaker ArcelorMittal in Cleveland.