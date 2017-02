Community activist Muriel Walker, first black nurse hired at Akron hospital, dies at 89

Mrs. Muriel Walker, 89, holds a picture of herself when she became the first black nurse at Akron General Medical Center at a recognition ceremony on Feb. 15, 2017 at her home. Walker, was honored at her home, surrounded by her family members, for her 57 years of dedication as a nurse, 51 of them at Akron General. Walker's health declined and she passed away at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center on Feb. 20, 2017. (courtesy AGMC Cleveland Clinic)