Akron Police Officer Lauri Natko rides with students on the streets of Safety Town on Friday in Akron at Findley Elementary School. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shreeya Kattel (left) and Safal Gurung take to the streets of Safety Town at Findley Elementary School on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Officer Mike Kulick helps Sophiya Rai with her bike helmut before taking to the streets of Safety Town at Findley Elementary School on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firefighter Michael Brook mans the traffic signal in Safety Town at Findley Elementary School on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marnersoe Break keeps traffic flowing on the streets of Safety Town at Findley Elementary School on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)