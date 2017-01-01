Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Whip was one of the original rides when Summit Beach Park opened in 1917. More than 300,000 tickets were sold for it during the first season. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
Passengers enjoy a cruise around Summit Lake during a 1920s ride aboard the Summit Queen, a boat launch that enjoyed voyages for more than 30 years. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
How many happy children skipped happily through this entrance? Opened in 1917, Summit Beach Park was a summer refuge for generations of Akron residents. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
When Summit Beach held its grand opening July 4, 1917, the Ferris wheel offered the best view of the Akron park. Walter G. Shaw of Coney Island, N.Y., was hired to build the velvet ride. | Akron Beacon Journal file photo
Looking for fireworks, parades or other Fourth of July holiday events? You don’t have to look very far. The night sky across Northeast Ohio will be lit up by the rockets’ red glare practically nightly as communities mark the Fourth of July.
How would you describe America today using just one word?
A Beacon Journal reporter and photographer ventured out into Akron on the eve of the Fourth of July to ask people that question. We went to the downtown Rib, White and Blue Festival, to the International Institute on Tallmadge Avenue, a VFW Hall in the Firestone Park neighborhood and to the Stokes Veterans Administration outpatient clinic.