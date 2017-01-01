Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
At the Atlantic City High School Red Cross Shelter volunteer Chris Pennington helps unload the truck filled with supplies. (Jason Colston/American Red Cross)
Evacuees claimed their cots in the Red Cross shelter at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J. Many came from neighborhoods near the ocean on barrier islands south of Atlantic City. (Les Stone/American Red Cross)
Galina Quacinella, right, gets some blankets for herself and her husband at a Red Cross aid station in Staten Island, New York, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. With overnight temperatures sinking into the 30s, hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without electricity in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Residents line up for bundles of food at an American Red Cross station in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2012 in New York. The region is still cleaning up a week after Superstorm Sandy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this file photo, a man enters a Red Cross shelter at Annapolis High School in Annapolis, Md. as Hurricane Sandy approaches the East Coast . (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)