Meg Dowaliby, along with her colleagues behind, wears Bose noise-canceling headphones, a perk of her job, as she works at her computer at Geniuslink in Seattle. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. Many owners also provide the extras because they want staffers to have a humane, rewarding, even fun work environment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Jack, belonging to Geniuslink co-owner Jesse Lakes, rests near workers in the office in Seattle, where employees' perks include canine companions, Bose noise-canceling headphones, soccer tickets, Amazon gift cards and daily lunches at nearby restaurants. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. Many owners also provide the extras because they want staffers to have a humane, rewarding, even fun work environment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The staff of Tinsel, the New York-based event design and planning company, pose for a photo. From left to right are: Liz Castelli, Eduardo Silva, Amy Eisenstadt, Erica Taylor Haskins, with the company mascot, Mayhem, Lisa D'Andrea, Jeong Park, Adette Contreras, John Broderick-Kartye and Claudia Magada. In addition to bringing their dogs to work, the staff has outings like beach days, cruises to see the New York skyline, and roller skating days. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Jack, belonging to Geniuslink co-owner Jesse Lakes, roams the office in Seattle, where employees' perks include canine companions, Bose noise-canceling headphones, soccer tickets, Amazon gift cards and daily lunches at nearby restaurants. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. Many owners also provide the extras because they want staffers to have a humane, rewarding, even fun work environment. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Geniuslink employees Joey White, left, Meg Dowaliby, Rye Loken, second right, and co-owner Jesse Pasichnyk wait to put in their order while out on a regular company lunch, in Seattle. Employees of the software maker have perks that include canine companions, Bose noise-canceling headphones, soccer tickets, Amazon gift cards and daily lunches at nearby restaurants. Small and medium-sized companies offer enviable and sometimes quirky perks and benefits so they can attract and keep top workers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)