ABSMaterials, Inc. production chemist Justin Keener holds a handful of the polymer osorb in its finished glass form. The absorbent material, discovered by Dr Paul Edmiston at the College of Wooster, can be used to pull oil and solvents from water which can then be re-used. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
ABSMaterials, Inc. production chemist Justin Keener, Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Edmiston and CEO Stephen Spoonamore explain how the double cone vacuum dryer in the background is used in their osorb regeneration system in Wooster. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)