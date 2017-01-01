Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Mesoloft crew watches as its high-altitude balloon takes off. After a client's ashes are dispersed, the rigging unit and cameras are released and fall back to Earth with a parachute while the latex balloon keeps rising and eventually disintegrates. (Mesoloft)
Alex Clements uses computer weather modeling to predict where his high-altitude balloon will travel, and where the rigging with cameras will land by parachute. (Mesoloft)
An urn covered by a paper module below a high-altitude balloon scatters a client's ashes as high as 100,000 feet above Earth. Once done, the module with the urn and cameras separates from the balloon and returns to Earth by parachute. (Mesoloft)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.