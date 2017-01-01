Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam speaks to the media during a news conference at the Pilot Flying J headquarters Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. Haslam said FBI and IRS raid Monday on the company was part of a federal criminal investigation into claims of failure to pay rebates to trucking customers. (AP Photo/Knoxville News Sentinel, J. Miles Cary)
Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam speaks to the media during a press conference at the Pilot Flying J headquarters Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Knoxville, Tenn. Haslam said FBI and IRS raid Monday on the company was part of a federal criminal investigation into claims of failure to pay rebates to trucking customers. (AP Photo/Knoxville News Sentinel, J. Miles Cary)
Gov. Bill Haslam speaks to reporters during an impromptu visit the press suite in the legislative office complex in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 16, 2013. The Republican governor said he still doesn't know why federal agents searched the Knoxville headquarters of the family-owned Pilot Flying J chain of truck stops. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig).
Gov. Bill Haslam speaks to reporter s during an impromptu visit to the press suite at the legislative office complex in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 16, 2013. The Republican governor said he still doesn't know why federal agents searched the Knoxville headquarters of the family-owned Pilot Flying J chain of truck stops. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig).