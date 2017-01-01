Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tom Esber, 16, of St. Hilary Church, restocks racks of donated mens clothes at the Father John Hilkert Ozanam Center at Visitation of Mary Church Saturday in Akron. Members from Faith Lutheran and St. Hilary Church volunteered at the center for their day of service. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Flo Mackall (left) and her daughter Ellen Mackall, 26, of Faith Lutheran Church and Robin Kulick of Saint Francis de Sales Church sort through donated womens' clothing at the Father John Hilkert Ozanam Center at Visitation of Mary Church Saturday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marcia Anway of St. Hilary Church sorts through winter clothing to be stored at the Father John Hilkert Ozanam Center at Visitation of Mary Church Saturday in Akron. Members from Faith Lutheran and St. Hilary Church volunteered at the center for their day of service. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nancy Hooper of Faith Lutheran Church takes food to a client at the Father John Hilkert Ozanam Center at Visitation of Mary Church Saturday in Akron. Members from Faith Lutheran and St. Hilary Church volunteered at the center for their day of service. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nancy Hooper of Faith Lutheran Church gives a bag of food to a client at the Father John Hilkert Ozanam Center at Visitation of Mary Church Saturday in Akron. Members from Faith Lutheran and St. Hilary Church volunteered at the center for their day of service. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)