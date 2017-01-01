Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
From left, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Cory A. Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday to meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for a briefing of the full Senate amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is surrounded by reporters as he leaves a briefing of the full Senate by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid controversy over President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, at the Capitol, Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention Saturday in Sandy, Utah. Chaffetz said this week that he's stepping aside from Congress next month during the prime of his career and just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)