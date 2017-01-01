Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chef Andy Mikuszewski (left) and culinary student Sydney Weeks put the finishing touches on a Payday bar during a cookie baking session in the Gallucci Hall restaurant kitchen at the University of Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chef Andy Mikuszewski (left) and culinary student Sydney Weeks put the finishing touches on a Payday bar during a cookie baking session in the Gallucci Hall restaurant kitchen at the University of Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Sue Schneider checks the level of doneness of a freshly-baked cookie during a cookie-baking session in the Gallucci Hall restaurant kitchen. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Natasia Kitchens puts a pan of crackled crescent cookies in the oven during a cookie-baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary students Kayla Fischer (left rear), Natasia Kitchens, Sue Schneider and Sydney Weeks prepare cookies during a baking session at the University of Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Sydney Weeks (right) puts capaccuno flats cookies on a baking sheet as Sue Schneider cuts more dough during a bookie baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary students Natasia Kitchens (left) and Kayla Fischer prepare cookies (left) and tiny cheese cakes during a cookie-baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A tray of German pastry bars await cutting during a cookie-baking session in the Gallucci Hall restaurant kitchen at the University of Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Sydney Weeks cuts a tray of German pastry bars during a cookie-baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Kayla Prepares individual cheese cakes during a cookie-baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Culinary student Sue Schneider samples a freshly-baked cookie during a cookie-baking session. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)