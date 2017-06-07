Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Andrea Constand arrives during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004 (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP)
Bill Cosby arrives with actress Sheila Frazier, left, and Frazier's husband John Atchison, a celebrity hairstylist, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Andrea Constand arrives during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004 (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP)