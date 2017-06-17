Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Andrew Wyatt raises his fist as Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Bill Cosby listens to his wife Camille's statement being read aloud by Ebonee M. Benson outside the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
District Attorney Kevin Steele holds a news conference after a mistrial in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Lawyer Dolores Troiani, who represented accuser Andrea Constand, walks outside the Montgomery County Courthouse after Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)