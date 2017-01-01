Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bernard Rochford, Oriana House executive vice president, talks about the agency's services at a meeting of the Akron City Council's Public Safety and Health & Social Service committees on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cassandra Strain from the nonprofit group Akron Say No to Dope Inc. records a speaker at a meeting of the Akron City Council's Public Safety and Health & Social Service committees on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tonia Wright (left) and Cassandra Strain are among members of the nonprofit group Akron Say No to Dope Inc. in attendance at a meeting of the Akron City Council's Public Safety and Health & Social Service committees on Monday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)