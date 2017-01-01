Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jim Trogdon (left) a Coventry Middle School science teacher, leads a group of students including Jordynn Rafferty, 12, Adryana Plucinski, 12, Steven Hankins, 14, and Mahmoud Jaber, 12, holding a test tube of river water, in testing the water quality of the Cuyahoga River Thursday in Peninsula. Trogdon was awarded Google Classroom of the Year and won an all-expense paid trip to Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center for fifty students and five teachers to participate in EarthEcho's Water Challenge to test the water quality of the Cuyahoga River. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Eric Mendoza, 12, a sixth grader at Coventry Middle throw a plastic milk jug out into the Cuyahoga River in order to retrieve a water sample as he and his classmates test the water quality of the river Thursday in Peninsula. Mendoza's science teacher Jim Trogdon was awarded Google Classroom of the Year and won an all-expense paid trip to Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center for fifty students and five teachers to participate in EarthEcho's Water Challenge to test the water quality of the Cuyahoga River. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steven Hankins, 14, a Coventry Middle School student determines the amount of phosphate in his group's water sample from the Cuyahoga River Thursday in Peninsula. Coventry Middle School science teacher Jim Trogdon was awarded Google Classroom of the Year and won an all-expense paid trip to Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center for fifty students and five teachers to participate in EarthEcho's Water Challenge to test the water quality of the Cuyahoga River. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kelsey Lipp (second from left) Cuyahoga Valley National Park Ranger an Education Technician, assists Coventry Middle School students Olivia Shockey, 12, Eric Mendoza, 12, Chase Rankin, 11 and Kaiden Garcea, 13, with documenting their water testing results to determine the water quality of the Cuyahoga River Thursday in Peninsula. Coventry Middle School science teacher Jim Trogdon was awarded Google Classroom of the Year and won an all-expense paid trip to Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center for fifty students and five teachers to participate in EarthEcho's Water Challenge to test the water quality of the Cuyahoga River. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)