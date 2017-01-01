Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Water from a leaking boiler return tank covers a large portion of the floor next to the water boilers inside Turkeyfoot Elementary School in Coventry Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anthony Kinsinger (left) talks about his opposition to the Coventry Local Schools 34 year bond issue that will be on the May 7th ballot, an issue that Deborah Meredith will be reluctantly voting for, outside their businesses on Manchester Road. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
A sign voicing his opposition to the Coventry Local Schools 34 year bond issue hangs in the window of Anthony Kinsinger's business, Creative Innervisions, as he talks about why he opposes the issue that will be on the May 7th ballot. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Darryl Rastetter (left) sits next to his wife Kathy Rastetter who is against the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy, as she argues with Darlene Carris who is for the bond issue during a community meeting at the Portage Lakes Kiwanis Civic Center. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rusty Chaboudy, the superintendent of Coventry Schools, leads a community meeting on the schools' bond issue and permanent improvement levy at the Portage Lakes Kiwanis Civic Center. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denzil Carothers, maintenance supervisor for Coventry Schools ,lifts up a handful of rust from one of two steam boilers that have deteriorated beyond repair in Coventry Middle School. The school is heated by the one remaining aging steam boiler. The passing of the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy would be for the building of a new high school, demolition of Erwine Intermediate School, renovation of the Coventry Middle School, renovation of the current high school to elementary K-5 and the elimination of duress spending from the general fund. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry Middle School students play kickball in their physical education class in the gymnasium next to several garbage cans used to collect the large amount of water that drips from the ceiling. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry Middle School principal Tina Norris points at the water that has collected in buckets from water damage to the ceiling of a classroom in Coventry Township. The passing of the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy would be for the building of a new high school, demolition of Erwine Intermediate School, renovation of Coventry Middle School, renovation of the current high school to elementary K-5 and the elimination of duress spending from the general fund. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A tarp needs to cover the server for the computers in the Media Center in Coventry Middle School to protect it from dripping water. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
This ceiling collapsed because of water damage in the Media Center inside Coventry Middle School. The passing of the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy would be for the building of a new high school, demolition of Erwine Intermediate School, renovation of Coventry Middle School, renovation of the current high school to elementary K-5 and the elimination of duress spending from the general fund. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry Township resident George Hester raises his concerns about the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy . (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sonny Herring, who has lived in Coventry Township for twenty years, speaks up for the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy citing the high school's lack of a gymnasium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rusty Chaboudy, the superintendent of Coventry Schools, leads a community meeting on the schools' bond issue and permanent improvement levy. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A repatched area of ceiling collapsed because of repeated water damage while an eight grade English class was in session. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Noticeable water damage is seen on the ceiling in a classroom at Coventry Middle School in Coventry Township. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A pool of water on the ceiling covered by moss above the cafeteria at Coventry Middle School. The passing of the Coventry Schools bond issue and permanent improvement levy would be for the building of a new high school, demolition of Erwine Intermediate School, renovation of Coventry Middle School, renovation of the current high school to elementary K-5 and the elimination of duress spending from the general fund. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jon Hibian, director of operations for Coventry Schools, looks up where an overhang needed to be removed at Coventry Middle School for fear it would collapse on students waiting for busses.(Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anthony Kinsinger (right) and Deborah Meredith at the sign near their businesses on Manchester Rd. expressing his opposition to the Coventry Local Schools 34 year bond issue that will be on the May 7th ballot, an issue that Meredith will be reluctantly casting her yes vote. The NO on the sign was vandalized after the sign was put up with a YES being added so Kinsigner sprayed over it with blue paint and re-added the NO. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)