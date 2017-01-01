Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State's Aaron Craft (left) looks for an open pass as Michigan State's Keith Appling defends during the second half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan State 68-60. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan State's Derrick Nix (right) posts up against Ohio State's Amir Williams during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (right) dribbles around Michigan State's Adreian Payne during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan State's Branden Dawson (left) looks to pass as Ohio State's Sam Thompson defends during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Evan Ravenel shoots over Michigan State's Derrick Nix during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Deshaun Thomas (right) drives to the basket against Michigan State's Branden Dawson during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State's Amir Williams (left) fouls Michigan State's Branden Dawson during the first half of a game Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)