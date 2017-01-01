Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mary Bethel (right) and her daughter, Kazia, 10, stitch pink hats that will be distrubuted to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
The creator of this wool hat gave both social and washing instructions to its recipient. The hats will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kazia Bethel, 10, stitches a pink hat that will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Bethel stitches a pink hat that will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Bethel (left) and Cindy Michael, owner of Harps and Thistles Yarn Emporium, stitch pink hats on Tuesday, in Akron. The hats will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Bethel (right) and her daughter, Kazia, 10, stitch pink hats on Tuesday in Akron. The hats will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Bethel (right) puts a newly created pink hat on the head of her daughter, Kazia, 10, on Tuesday. The hats will be distributed to participants in the Women's March on Washington as part of a nationwide effort called the Pussyhat Project. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)