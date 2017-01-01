Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after his sentencing in 2013. Beasley, who was given the death sentence on three counts and jail time for other counts, recently sent a letter to Akron Beacon Journal reporter Stephanie Warsmith. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A leter to Akron Beacon Journal reporter Stephanie Warsmith from Richard Beasley. To read the entire letter, visit ohio.com.
Richard Beasley, the Craigslist serial killer, art work for sale on The Serial Killers Ink, a true crime collectibles and memorabilia website. (Website screen grab)