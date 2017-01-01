Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Defense attorney Lawrence J. Whitney (right) accompanies convicted Craigslist murderer Richard (center) after the jury recommended death in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Beasley (left) is in tears after the jury recommended the death penalty for her son, convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley (right) in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jack Kern (right) embraces his daughter, Barbara, after the jury recommended death for convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jack Kern (second from left) addresses the media with his wife, Ellen (left) and daughter Barbara, after the jury recommended death for convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. Kern's son, Tim, was one of Beasley's victims. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Victim family members including Jack Kern (right), his wife, Ellen (center), and daughter, Barbara, (left) listen as the jury recommends death for convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. Kern's son, Tim, was one of Beasley's victims. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley awaits the jury's sentencing recommendation in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Lynne Callahan, Wednesday, in Akron. The jury recommended the death penalty for each of three murder counts. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Richard Beasley uses his cane to hide his face as he is wheeled into Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom during the mitigation phase in Beasley's prosecution on Wednesday. The 12-member Summit County jury that convicted him a week ago of killing three men and wounding a fourth now must decide whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for the Akron man. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Beasley, mother of convicted Craigslist murderer Richard Beasley, testifies during the mitigation phase in the prosecution of her son in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday. She said her son had a troubled childhood at the hands of an abusive stepfather and neighborhood boys who molested him. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney Lawrence Whitney (standing), talks with Richard Beasley before the start of the mitigation phase in the prosecution of Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday.The 12-member Summit County jury must decide whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for the Akron man. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan instructs the jury during the mitigation phase in the prosecution of Richard Beasley on Wednesday, March 20, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. The 12-member Summit County jury that convicted him a week ago of killing three men and wounding a fourth now must decide whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for the Akron man. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
William Jeffries, friend to Richard Beasley, testifies during the mitigation phase in the prosecution of Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday.The 12-member Summit County jury that convicted him a week ago of killing three men and wounding a fourth now must decide whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for the Akron man. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. John Fabian, forensic psychologist, testifies during the mitigation phase in the prosecution of Richard Beasley in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Lynne Callahan's courtroom on Wednesday, in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)