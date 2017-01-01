Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A photograph of murder defendant Richard Beasley (left) and Brogan Rafferty was show during opening statements by the prosecution in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defendant Richard Beasley takes notes on the first day of testimony in his muder trial in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Attorney James L. Burdon (right) consults with his client, Richard Beasley, on the first day of testimony in Beasley's multiple murder case in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Defense attorney James L. Burdon gives his opening statement on the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Richard Beasley (right) in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Pelphrey, special Summit County assistant prosecuting attorney (left), defense attorney James L. Burdon and Judge Lynne S. Callahan discuss a legal point during a sidebar conference in the Richard Beasley murder trial in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carol Beasley reads her Bible during a break in testimony in the murder trial of her son, Richard Beasley, in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Pelphrey, special Summit County assistant prosecuting attorney, gives the state's opening statement in the murder trial of Richard Beasley (right) in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Emily Pelphrey, special Summit County assistant prosecuting attorney, gives the state's opening statement in the murder trial of Richard Beasley (right) in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summer Roley, a witness in the Reichard Beasley murder trial, reaches for tissues during her testimony in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. Roley was a friend of one of the victims in the case. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A Summit County Sheriff's Deputy, seen from the courtroom, wheels defendant Richard Beasley to the elevator at the conclusion of testimony in his murder trial in Summit County Court on Monday in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)